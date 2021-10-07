Ask Trooper Steve: Are police union stickers OK on license plates?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question asked of Trooper Steve was, “I have one of those police union license plate badges, are those legal to place on your tag?”

[TRENDING: Tiny taco stand in Orlando cranking out biggest flavors | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“If it’s not obvious by now, I’m a pretty proud law enforcement officer. I’m all for showing your support for organizations, especially for your local police,” Trooper Steve said. “Showing your support, though, must be done legally.”

Ad

Trooper Steve has mentioned numerous times that nothing is allowed to obstruct the visibility of your license plate.

“I don’t care whether that is a political sticker, an honor roll congratulations for your student or, in this case, a union style badge,” he said. “If you’re that set on representing organizations and, let me be clear, there is nothing wrong with that at all, you just need to make sure it’s not on your license plate.”

Trooper Steve suggested placing some double-sided tape on whatever it is you want to show off and stick it on your trunk.