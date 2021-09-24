Daytona Beach police seek help identifying woman struck, killed by vehicle

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was fatally hit by a car Thursday night.

Police responded to the 500 block of South Ridgewood Avenue near Cedar Street where they found the woman in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was hit by a Dodge Caravan while trying to cross South Ridgewood Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to police. Officials said a 63-year-old Daytona Beach woman, who was driving the minivan, stayed after the crash to speak with detectives.

Police have not been able to identify the victim and ask anyone who may have information about her to call Investigator Ashley Rossi at 386-671-5366 or Sgt. Lissette Deschamps at 386-671-5367 about case #210017755.