Daytona Beach police investigate after man found shot, killed at apartment complex

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

Police said members of the Daytona Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to a weapons complaint at 145 Acklins Circle at about 4:21 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, first responders found the victim -- identified as 23-year-old Shaquan Willoughby -- dead in a breezeway near the back of the apartment complex, located near Beville Road and Williamson Road.

Several witnesses told dispatchers they heard numerous gunshots and the sound of a vehicle leaving the apartment complex shortly afterward, police said.

Detectives are trying to find more details, including who the suspect is and what kind of vehicle was used to flee the scene. Police said anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Roces by calling 386-671-5246 or emailing RocesJoseph@DBPD.us regarding case 210016036.