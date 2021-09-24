Man, 58, dies after being pulled from surf at Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 58-year-old man died after being pulled from the surf Thursday morning at Daytona Beach, officials said.

According to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, lifeguards pulled the unresponsive man, identified as Glenn Scott Engell, from the water near the bandshell.

Officials said they performed CPR on him before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said Engell was from the Daytona Beach area.