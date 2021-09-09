Cloudy icon
Man, 69, drowns near Jetty Park

Brevard deputies say man was visiting with family from Oregon

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Brevard County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. Photo by Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today (Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old man drowned Wednesday near Jetty Park, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man was visiting from Oregon with his family and swimming when they lost sight of him.

Deputies said he was found unresponsive in the water, about 100 yards offshore. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing.

