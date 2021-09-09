Man, 69, drowns near Jetty Park

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old man drowned Wednesday near Jetty Park, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man was visiting from Oregon with his family and swimming when they lost sight of him.

Deputies said he was found unresponsive in the water, about 100 yards offshore. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing.