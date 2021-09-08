Partly Cloudy icon
Lieutenant escapes serious injury when car slams into Brevard County fire station

Wreck investigated at Fire Station 89 in Palm Bay

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A car crashes into a fire station in Palm Bay.
A car crashes into a fire station in Palm Bay. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

PALM BAY, Fla. – A lieutenant escaped serious injury when a car crashed into a Brevard County fire station, jolting him out of bed.

The crash happened at Fire Station 89 in southwest Palm Bay.

Brevard County Fire Rescue on Wednesday tweeted photos of the crash, showing the lieutenant’s bed covered in debris caused by the wreck.

Fire officials said the lieutenant helped the driver, leading BCFR to tweet the hashtag “BrevardsBravest.”

The condition of the driver and the details leading to the wreck have not been released.

