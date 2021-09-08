Lieutenant escapes serious injury when car slams into Brevard County fire station

PALM BAY, Fla. – A lieutenant escaped serious injury when a car crashed into a Brevard County fire station, jolting him out of bed.
The crash happened at Fire Station 89 in southwest Palm Bay.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | Tropical disturbance a rainmaker for Fla. | Parents accused of starving infant to death]
Brevard County Fire Rescue on Wednesday tweeted photos of the crash, showing the lieutenant’s bed covered in debris caused by the wreck.
Fire officials said the lieutenant helped the driver, leading BCFR to tweet the hashtag “BrevardsBravest.”
The condition of the driver and the details leading to the wreck have not been released.
A few pics from early Mon morning when a vehicle collided with #BCFR Station 89 in SW #PalmBay. The station Lt who was in the bed when the vehicle struck the building was not seriously injured & immediately began to assess & treat the driver. #VehicleCrash #BrevardsBravest pic.twitter.com/GVCxNLt4Cy— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) September 8, 2021