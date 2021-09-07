Brevard zoo staff mourns death of 2 river otters

The Brevard Zoo announced two North American river otters unexpectedly died Sunday.

Zoo officials said there are no significant findings for the death of 4-year-old Finley and 6-year-old Gladys. They were the only two river otters at the zoo.

Finley was found deceased during a morning keeper check while Gladys died en route to the zoo’s veterinary hospital after being found lethargic and unresponsive, according to officials.

Necropsies were performed on both otters, and the exams found “no significant findings other than possible lymph node enlargement and abnormal intestinal contents.”

“This is a devastating loss for all of us at the Zoo, especially the keepers that cared for them. Our animals are like family, and we strive to provide the best possible care for each and every one of them through routine exams and cutting-edge treatment,” said Andrea Hill, the Zoo’s marketing and communications director. “We look forward to receiving the test results in order to hopefully determine a cause of death.”

Extensive tests are being done on the otters’ tissue samples, diet and intestine contents along with water and habitat testing, according to zoo officials.

Zoo officials said the test results can take two to four weeks.