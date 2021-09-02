Brevard County girl, 16, in ICU with COVID pneumonia, mother says

Abby Chenoweth, 16, in ICU with COVID pneumonia, mother says.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County mother shared images Thursday of what her daughter’s fight against COVID-19 look like.

Abby Chenoweth, 16, is in the ICU at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital with COVID pneumonia in both lungs, according to her mother.

‘’Probably one of the hardest things I’ve went through,” Stephanie Chenoweth said.

The Titusville mother said her daughter can’t really talk and feels nauseated and dizzy.

Chenoweth said Abby started feeling sick last week.

After testing positive for COVID-19, she got the monoclonal antibodies treatment at the Merritt Island site, but it wasn’t enough, Chenoweth said.

She said there is some encouraging news - if Abby’s oxygen levels stay up, she could start some physical therapy. Arnold Palmer is concerned about lung damage that could be permanent.

Abby’s road to going home is yet to be determined.

“I’m hoping when she’s feeling stronger and better that she will be able to,” Chenoweth said about her daughter.

Chenoweth said Abby is daughter right now would really like to be able to have a smoothie from the hospital cafeteria.

“They have great food at Arnold Palmer and they offer the kids smoothies, so that’s her goal right now - is to have a strawberry banana smoothie,” Chenoweth said.