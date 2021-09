A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 59-year old man drowned while boogie boarding in Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The man was in the water when a family member noticed him floating unconscious, officials said.

The man was transported to Halifax Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.