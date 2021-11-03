73º

Local News

Double fatal Osceola County crash causes significant traffic delays, FHP says

Incident occurred on Pleasant Hill Road and Suzette Drive

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died in a head-on Osceola County crash Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck occurred around 5:10 p.m. near southbound Pleasant Hill Road and Suzette Drive, according to crews.

Osceola County Fire Rescue and FHP troopers responded to the scene where one person died.

Another person died after being airlifted out.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said the southbound lanes of Pleasant Hill Road are currently closed for a crash investigation. Drivers can expect major delays.

Drivers are urged to use Ham Brown or Poinciana Boulevards as alternate routes.

No other information has been provided. Check back here for updates.

