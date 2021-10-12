Fatal crash slows I-4 near Orange-Osceola county line

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash early Tuesday is causing slowdowns on I-4 near the Osceola-Orange county line.
The wreck was reported around 1:15 a.m. on I-4 east near State Road 536 in Osceola County.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The center and right lanes of I-4 east are blocked, causing delays in the area.
Details about the crash have not been released.
** FATAL CRASH **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) October 12, 2021
EB I-4 x SR-536
- right lane blocked
- delays building #Tuesday #Orange pic.twitter.com/Wi7JeQNQ34