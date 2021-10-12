Clear icon
72º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Fatal crash slows I-4 near Orange-Osceola county line

Wreck reported on I-4 east near SR-536

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Fatal crash slows I-4 near SR-536 in Orange County.
Fatal crash slows I-4 near SR-536 in Orange County. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash early Tuesday is causing slowdowns on I-4 near the Osceola-Orange county line.

The wreck was reported around 1:15 a.m. on I-4 east near State Road 536 in Osceola County.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The center and right lanes of I-4 east are blocked, causing delays in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email