Fatal crash slows I-4 near Orange-Osceola county line

Fatal crash slows I-4 near SR-536 in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash early Tuesday is causing slowdowns on I-4 near the Osceola-Orange county line.

The wreck was reported around 1:15 a.m. on I-4 east near State Road 536 in Osceola County.

The center and right lanes of I-4 east are blocked, causing delays in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.