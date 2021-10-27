Osceola County teacher accused of making students clean dirty bathroom as ‘punishment’

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Schools is currently investigating complaints against a teacher who stands accused of forcing her students to clean up a dirty bathroom.

The incident occurred Monday when a Celebration K-8 School teacher allegedly made third-grade boy students clean up a mess in the bathroom as a form of punishment.

Rhonda McMahon, the school’s principal, issued a message to parents regarding the allegations.

“I have always valued open lines of communication, so I feel it is extremely important to let parents of our third-grade boys know of an allegation regarding the actions of one of our teachers,” McMahon said. “It was reported to me yesterday evening that some of the boys were made to clean a bathroom as punishment for leaving it very untidied.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families, as well as local law enforcement, have been notified of the reports, according to McMahon.

Dana Schafer, an Osceola County School District representative, said the teacher has been reassigned from the classroom until the investigation is complete.

Schafer said the principal is not aware of any children who became sick because of the alleged incident.

McMahon said anyone who would like to express their concerns can contact her via email at Rhonda.McMahon@osceolaschools.net or via phone at 407-566-2300.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a criminal investigation is not underway at this time.

No other information has been released.

