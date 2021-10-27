Strong to severe storms on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for one more nice day with lots of sunshine and dry air before a front brings the risk of severe weather on Thursday.

Expect a high in the low 80s Wednesday in Orlando and the mid-80s on Thursday.

Rain chances will be up to 90% Thursday as a front comes through.

We will see the risk of rotating storms as well as strong damaging winds in a couple of waves throughout the day.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 82. The record high is 92, set in 1919.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 8.19 inches since the first of the year.

Pinpointing the tropics

A non-tropical low pressure system with storm-force winds is located less than 100 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The extratropical low is expected to meander off the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. Coasts on Wednesday, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. Thereafter, the low is expected to move east, away from the United States, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves east or southeast over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic through the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 40% chance of developing over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Wanda.

Hurricane season runs through November.

