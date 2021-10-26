Hunter’s Creek Elementary principal tried to run over neighbor, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando elementary school principal was arrested Monday after attempting to run two people over with a car, deputies said.

Kimrey Sheehan, who has served as principal of Hunter’s Creek Elementary for almost 10 years, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident, which occurred on July 20, is currently being investigated further by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, Sheehan is accused of speeding a gray BMW toward her neighbor and his dog trainer while “flicking” them off.

Sheehan then pulled the car into her driveway, the report continues.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies did not initially see the car at her residence, but later found out Sheehan had a gray BMW registered to her.

Following her arrest, Sheehan was placed on relief of duty, pending the outcome of an internal investigation done by Orange County Public Schools, and the outcome of legal proceedings.