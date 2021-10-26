Crews fight fire at church in northwest Orange County

Crews are fighting a fire at the Agape Assembly Baptist Church in northwest Orange County on Monday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Investigators said this is a two-alarm structure fire.

Heavy smoke and flames are coming from one of the buildings and threatening another structure, according to investigators.

Hiawassee Road in this area is closed for fire suppression, according to OCFR.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.