Clear icon
77º

Local News

Crews fight fire at church in northwest Orange County

Heavy smoke and flames coming from a building at Agape Assembly Baptist Church

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
Crews are fighting a fire at the Agape Assembly Baptist Church in northwest Orange County on Monday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.
Crews are fighting a fire at the Agape Assembly Baptist Church in northwest Orange County on Monday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are fighting a fire at the Agape Assembly Baptist Church in northwest Orange County on Monday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Investigators said this is a two-alarm structure fire.

Heavy smoke and flames are coming from one of the buildings and threatening another structure, according to investigators.

[TRENDING: Florida surgeon general refuses mask, is told to leave meetingAsk Trooper Steve: What are the rules when it comes to marijuana and driving? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Hiawassee Road in this area is closed for fire suppression, according to OCFR.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email