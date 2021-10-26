Orange County Animal Services caring for over 170 dogs, struggling with capacity

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services is at near capacity with dogs and is asking adoptees to step forward.

A spokesperson with Orange County Animal Services said there are currently 174 dogs being cared for and over the last week, the shelter has received 109 dogs. Thirty-four of those dogs taken in were surrendered by their owners, according to a release.

Although the shelter just celebrated its longtime resident, Cano, finding a forever-home, 35 dogs — which have been spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped — are awaiting immediate adoption.

“We’ve leaned on our community before in times of need and have never been let down. We hope we can rely on that support again as we ask for adopters to step forward for these available dogs,” Diane Summers, manager of Orange County Animal Services, said in a release.

Due to limited kennel space, the shelter is asking owners to explore other alternatives before surrendering their pups, such as asking friends or family, contacting local rescue groups or rehoming.

Future dog parents can check out current available dogs and learn more about the adoption process on the shelter’s website.