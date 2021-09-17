Here’s how you can help the cats and dogs rescued in Pet Alliance fire

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a dozen cats were killed in a tragic fire at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on Conroy Road on Wednesday night, now the shelter is asking for help from the community.

The surviving cats and dogs lack proper shelter now; the pets also need food, towels, blankets and other supplies.

“If you have the capacity and feel led to donate, your donations would be greatly appreciated,” a spokesperson for Pet Alliance said in a statement. “PAGO will be rebuilding. They are going to need all of our support to do that.”

For those who want to reach out and help relieve the heartbreaking situation, officials said people can drop off donations at the Sanford Pet Alliance location at 2800 County Home Road.

Monetary donations can also be made online at this link.

Pet Alliance said in a statement 45 cats and 26 dogs were rescued. However, 13 cats were killed in the fire and four are still missing.