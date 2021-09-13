Firefighters battling house fire in Oviedo

A two-alarm fire at a home on Westminster Terrace in Oviedo. (Image: Oviedo Fire Rescue)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire in unincorporated Oviedo Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire on Westminster Terrace was reported around 1 p.m.

The Oviedo Fire Department was also on scene.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates on this developing story.

