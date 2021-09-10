Temporary restriction of visitors at Seminole County schools extended to October

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The temporary restriction on visitors at Seminole County Public Schools has been extended through Oct. 9, according to district officials.

“This extension does not prohibit the conducting of legitimate school business with parents and legal guardians, and visitors who are approved for an essential function before arriving on campus, as determined by school principals and their designees,” the district said in a statement.

The restriction was originally made to keeps students and employees safe as COVID-19 cases were surging in Seminole County.

The latest coronavirus positivity rate reported in Seminole County was listed at 14.5%.

School officials say they will take another look at this policy before the extension ends on Oct. 9.