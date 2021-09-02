Seminole County schools to hold emergency meeting to discuss mask mandates

Seminole County schools to consider new mask mandate for students

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County School Board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss mask mandates.

The district has a mandate in place for employees and students, unless they have permission from a parent or guardian to opt out of the policy. With the emergency meeting, the school board is considering stronger rules as COVID-19 case numbers remain high.

Seminole County Public Schools announced a 30-day mask mandate that began for students on Aug. 10.

Lake County Schools is also expected to discuss its mask policy on Thursday.

Several Central Florida school districts have been reconsidering mask policies following a judge’s ruling on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mandates, saying the governor overstepped his authority and school districts can legally require students to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Florida Department of Education has threatened to withhold funding from two school districts requiring a medical note for students to opt out of its policies. The department has also launched an investigation into Orange County Public Schools after the school district issued a mask mandate requiring a doctor’s note to opt out.

Seminole County’s emergency meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.