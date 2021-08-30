UPDATE: Central Florida school districts share latest mask policy

ORLANDO, Fla. – The high amount of coronavirus cases throughout Florida has resulted in many school districts updating mask policies for the beginning of the semester

This past Friday a Florida judge blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates, the judge said the ban was not legal.

DeSantis wants it to be mandatory for parents to have the option to opt their child from wearing a mask in class.

Gov. DeSantis said he is appealing the ruling.

School board members have been having discussions with community members at public meetings last week and more are set for this upcoming week.

Brevard County

Brevard County voted 3-2 in favor of a 30-day mask policy. Students can opt out of the policy with a note from their doctor.

Orange County

Orange County students will have to wear masks until the end of October. Just like in Brevard County, students can opt-out of the policy with a note from their doctor.

Osceola County

An emergency school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday to have discussions on a mask policy. School board member Terry Castillo told News 6 she wants to see a 60-day mask mandate.

Castillo wanted this in place after Celebration School K-8 was forced to turn to online learning last week due to COVID-19 cases.

At the moment, masks are optional for high school students. Students in K-8th grade can opt out of the mask policy with permission from a parent or guardian.

Seminole County

Seminole County will have an emergency school board meeting on Thursday morning to discuss mask mandates. Masks are required for students unless they have permission from a parent or guardian to opt-out of the policy.

Lake County

A special school board meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the latest coronavirus trends and if any additional steps need to be taken. Masks are currently optional for students and staff.

Volusia County

A special school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a mandatory mask policy. Masks are currently optional for students, but masks are required for adults for the next two weeks.

Flagler County

Masks are optional for students and staff, masks can be provided to someone if they request one.

Marion County

Students and employees of the district must wear a mask when they can’t safely practice social distancing. Students are allowed to opt-out of the policy with their parent’s permission. An employee can opt-out if they have a note from their doctor.