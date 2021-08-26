National Dog Day: Disney dogs we all love

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney is packed with some memorable stories featuring beloved characters, including “Cinderella,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Peter Pan.”

Sure, they all have a prince or princess that we know about, but they also have “paw-ssibly” some of our favorite dogs.

Thursday, Aug. 26, is National Dog Day. This entire day is dedicated to celebrating our best friend, companion or future pet that is ready for adoption.

Disney has several furry sidekicks and stars that have stayed loyally by our sides for decades.

Check out a few of our favorites below.

Pluto

Pluto celebrating his birthday (Disney)

One of the most recognizable Disney dogs is Mickey Mouse’s pet dog, Pluto. He first appeared as a nameless bloodhound in the 1930′s “The Chain Gang.” According to Disney fan site D23, during one of Pluto’s first on-screen appearances, he was referred to as Rover, and actually was Minnie Mouse’s pet dog. It wasn’t until the third cartoon where he received the name Pluto.

Ad

Goofy

Goofy shows his skills on the slopes (Disney)

Yes, if you didn’t know, everyone’s favorite character, Goofy, is actually a dog. The accident-prone goofball was first introduced in the 1932 short film “Mickey’s Revue,” under the name Dippy Dawg. Over the decades, Goofy has appeared in more than 49 cartoons and even had his own movie and TV series.

Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp (Disney)

Who doesn’t love the two dogs who fell in love over a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. Lady, a young cocker spaniel from a respectable home, falls in love with Tramp, a mutt who lives along the railroad yards. The classic film had its world premiere in Chicago on June 16, 1955, and general release on June 22, 1955. It was released in theaters several times over the years and even had a live-action film created for audiences to watch in 2019 on Disney+. Honorable mentions in this film also include Lady’s neighborhood dog friends, Jock, the Scottish terrier, and Trusty, the bloodhound.

101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians (Disney)

Audiences were first introduced to Pongo and Perdita in 1961. The adorable pair and their 15 puppies became the target of Cruella De Vil, one of the most evil Disney villains out there. The film “101 Dalmatians” has helped inspire live-action films, TV series and most recently the Disney film “Cruella” starring Emma Stone.

Ad

Toby

The Great Mouse Detective (Disney)

He’s the basset hound that some people forget about, but he is one of my personal favorites. Toby, in the “Great Mouse Detective,” helps the characters Basil and his partner Dr. Dawson solve the kidnapping in the 1986 feature film. Toby’s nose helps track down and stop Professor Ratigan and Fidget, his bat sidekick.

Max

Max in the Little Mermaid (Disney)

We’re first introduced to the “hairy and slobbery” Max in the opening scene of Disney’s 1989 animated feature film “The Little Mermaid.” The Old English sheepdog is Prince Eric’s loyal companion. At the end of the classic film, Max smells Ariel, now in human form, further on down the beach and excitedly alerts Eric. Way to go, Max!

Slinky

Toy Story Slinky Dog (Disney)

Rounding out the list is Slinky Dog from “Toy Story.” The southern-talking, wooden-toy dachshund is extremely loyal to Woody, everyone’s favorite cowboy. Slinky tries to save the day near the end of the first film after he is tossed from the moving truck to Woody and Buzz. Slinky has been featured in all the “Toy Story” films and even has his own roller coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Ad

Celebrate National Dog Day with some Disney dog merchandise.

Click here to see the collection.