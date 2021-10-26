Fan who received Tom Brady’s 600th TD pass is a UCF alumnus

The fan who received Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass is a University of Central Florida alumnus Byron Kennedy, the school posted on social media.

Kennedy graduated from UCF in 2015, he would later make a trade with Brady.

The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the football back, Kennedy received a Bitcoin valued at $63,000, two signed jerseys of Brady, a helmet signed by Brady, a Mike Evans signed jersey and game cleats, $1,000 instore credit at the Buccaneers team store and two season tickets for 2021 and 2022.

This past weekend was one that UCF alumnus Byron Kennedy ’15 will never forget 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7KTJCT8LrV — UCF Alumni (@UCFALUMNI) October 26, 2021

“It was pretty funny, you know (Evans) was like ‘Man, sorry, do you want that back?’ And I said I think they’re probably going to get it anyways,” Brady told CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Tom Brady discusses Mike Evans accidentally giving away his 600 TD pass ball with @tracywolfson after the @Buccaneers win 😂 pic.twitter.com/tvVxmz9KFK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

The 600th touchdown pass came on a 3rd-and-7 play from the Chicago Bears 9-yard line, with great protection from his offensive line, Brady threw a laser to Mike Evans.

No. 12 is the first player to throw for 600 touchdowns in NFL history. Drew Brees, who retired this past season, is No. 2 all-time with 571 touchdown passes.

Brady is making his case to be the Most Valuable Player in the NFL in his 22nd season in the league.

The quarterback has thrown for 21 touchdowns, 2,275 yards and three picks in seven games.

The Bucs are 6-1 this year.