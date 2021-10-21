UCF lineman to honor his grandpa, WWII veteran, in Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will play against the Memphis Tigers in an American Athletic Conference game at the Bounce House on Friday.

One player on the Knights to look out for is No. 73, Sam Jackson. The offensive lineman should be easy to spot; he is six-foot-six.

The senior is a big man with a big heart, especially for his family. The day after the big game against Memphis, Jackson will take a meaningful walk in downtown Orlando at Lake Eola.

He will participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

The lineman is walking in honor of his grandfather, who was a World War II veteran and also went by the name Sam.

Jackson’s grandfather lived with Alzheimer’s for around five years until succumbing to it at the age of 87.

The donation page for his walk can be found at this link. Donations will go toward care and support for people facing Alzheimer’s and toward Alzheimer’s research.