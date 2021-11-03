Brevard County firefighter under investigation for blackface picture

Jake Johnson was pictured in blackface at an Oct. 30 party.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County firefighter is being investigated after a picture of him in blackface surfaced on social media, county government officials said.

Don Walker, the county’s communications director, confirmed one of the people in the photo is Jake Johnson, who works at Brevard Fire Rescue Station 63 in Indialantic.

[TRENDING: Volusia Co. Deputies search for 2 girls, missing since Halloween |Country duo Dan + Shay cancel Orlando concert |Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The image was taken at a party on Oct. 30 with the caption, “Yes, Denzel Washington and O.J. Simpson showed up to our party.” featuring two men and a woman.

Walker said they are conferring with the county attorney and human resources department in reference to the incident.

In a statement to News 6, the woman in the image, who posted it on a social media account, claimed she did not know the term “blackface” until a friend notified her after posting the picture. She said after learning about the history of the term, she took the post down.

“I apologize for my ignorance in the post which offended people. I would never belittle someone or post content that targets another person,” she said.

News 6 has made several attempts to contact Jake Johnson for comment but has been unsuccessful.

A Brevard County official said Johnson is believed to be on vacation.

“I was completely shocked disgusted and every single person I shared that photo with has had the exact same reaction,” said Michele Spradley, a Brevard County woman who shared the image on social media.

Ad

Brevard County resident Tatianna also saw the picture on social media, noting the image is racist.

“It makes me think if they had an emergency, will they receive the sincere help that they need because here they are at a Halloween party in blackface, at a party mocking people that look like me?”