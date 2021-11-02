Country duo Dan + Shay cancel Orlando concert due to COVID-19 infection among touring group

FILE - Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's Today show in New York on June 28, 2019. The duo will perform at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Country group Dan + Shay announced on Twitter that their concert scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Amway Center in Orlando has been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to the group’s tweet, a member of their immediate touring party has tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the cancelation in Orlando and Atlanta to “protect the safety of our fans and everyone around us.”

The news got worse for country fans in Orlando and Atlanta as the group is not able to reschedule a tour stop in Orlando due to “routing conflicts and previously confirmed 2022 dates.” They were able to reschedule their Hollywood, Fla., show to April 21, 2022.

some good news + some bad news… pic.twitter.com/9KJtoh2mLo — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 2, 2021

“We know a lot of y’all have traveled or plan to travel for these shows, and it breaks our hearts to let you down,” the tweet said. “We’re super bummed.”

Dan + Shay tried to find the positive side and shared with fans that the duo is touring stadiums in 2022 with Kenny Chesney and will make a stop near Orlando in Tampa, as well as Atlanta.

“We’ve always dreamed of being a part of this tour, so these shows will be extra special and we hope to see y’all there,” the group said in a tweet.

The band also teased that they have some Christmas surprises coming this holiday season, with the first announcement coming Wednesday morning.

The band said to contact your ticket purchasing outlet for refunds.