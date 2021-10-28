TAMPA, Fla. – The holiday festivities are returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Beginning Nov. 12, guests can see millions of twinkling holiday lights, an all-new firework spectacular and live entertainment throughout the park.

Some of the new experiences involve Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Located in the Coke Canopy near the Christmas Town Village, Mrs. Claus will visit to share traditional holiday tales and a joyful song. Not far away, jolly elves guide guests to see Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season.

Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town returns with new experiences, fireworks (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Other fan favorite holiday entertainment returning to the Christmas Town include the “Christmas on Ice” skating show at the Moroccan Palace Theater, Elmo’s Christmas Wish holiday show, the Holly Jolly Express train ride, Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland and the Three Kings Journey musical show at the Stanleyville Theater.

Guests can end their visit with a viewing of the all-new Holiday in the Sky fireworks show. The show will feature classic holiday tunes and bursts of Christmas colors. The show is offered on the Festival Field every Saturday and select event nights, beginning Nov. 13.

At the Christmas Town Village guests can sip and savor delicious holiday food and drinks.

“These unique, limited time options include new specialty cocktails like the “Mistletoe Margarita” and the “Apple Brandy Hot Toddy”. Complete the night with a signature Christmas Town Hot Chocolate featuring festive flavors like peppermint or gingerbread. Feel the spirit of the season in each bite with the new maple bourbon pecan pie or feast on holiday favorites like the smoked brisket,” leaders described in a news release.

Guests wanting to try multiple dishes can save with a Christmas Town sampler lanyard, starting at $44.99 for an 8-punch lanyard.

Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun from Nov. 12 through Jan. 2.

Guests can get a head start on the holiday celebrations with a preview weekend on Nov. 6 and 7.

