Who-liday décor showing up at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Universal Orlando are getting a glimpse of the festive holiday fun that is right around the corner.

Beginning on Nov. 13, guests can experience popular favorites like Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and holiday décor at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Holiday décor at Universal's Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

Over the past couple of weeks, crews at Universal’s Islands of Adventure have begun hanging up tinsel, garland and ornaments around the Seuss Landing and Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade, area of the park.

Holiday décor at Universal's Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

Storefronts, attraction signs and even popcorn stands are now dressed with care.

When the holiday season begins, guests will see Whos spreading Christmas cheer around the Suess land as well as at the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a live retelling of the classic tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Holiday décor at Universal's Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

In years past, the Grinch makes appearances in Suess Landing.

Meantime, at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogsmeade, Hogwarts Castle will come alive in the holiday spectacular “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

Holiday décor at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogsmeade (McReynolds)

As family members walk around the land, they can also sip on hot butterbeer and hear Christmas carols from the Frog Choir comprised of Hogwarts students.

Meanwhile at Universal Studios, the holidays will have to wait a tad bit longer. The theme park is in the final week of Halloween Horror Nights, which wraps up on Halloween night.

Holiday décor at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogsmeade (McReynolds)

For guests who cannot contain their holiday excitement, they can visit the Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe near the entrance to Islands of Adventure.

Universal said on its website that guests can find character-inspired ornaments, stockings, decorations, souvenirs, and more, all with enough festive flair to rival the North Pole.

Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe (McReynolds)

