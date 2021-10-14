Santa Workshop Experience returning to ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is ready to transform for the holiday season.

The entertainment complex along International Drive will turn into a magical winter wonderland and become home once again to The Santa Workshop Experience.

Families will be able to partake in the classic tradition of taking beautiful holiday photos and children will be able to meet the jolly old elf.

“Last year, we received a tremendous response from our guests about The Santa Workshop Experience. We’re honored to host this beloved family tradition in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District again this year,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “Our team is ready to provide amazing memories for locals and tourists alike during the most wonderful time of year.”

Officials said prior to making ICON Park its home in 2020, The Santa Workshop Experience, awarded best Santa experience in Central Florida, was at the Mall of Millenia.

Similar COVID-19 protocols will be in place this year for photos with Santa.

Every child who participates in The Santa Workshop Experience will receive a free ticket to ride The Wheel, ICON Park’s signature attraction. Guests accompanying the children will receive 50-percent off their tickets to The Wheel.

The Santa Workshop Experience returns to ICON Park Nov. 5 (ICON Park)

The fan-favorite Pearl Express train will also be a part of the festivities this year.

New this year, the complex will have a 40-foot Christmas tree.

“The tree, decked out from top to bottom, will be visible to everyone strolling along the famous International Drive. A lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 1 to kick off the entertainment complex’s festivities,” officials described in a news release.

Click here to register for The Santa Workshop Experience.

Click here to learn more about ICON Park.

