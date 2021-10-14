SeaWorld launches all-new behind-the-scenes podcast series

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment is branching out to its fans and giving them something to listen to with an all-new podcast series.

The theme park said the new podcast, called “Sea The World with Cindy Simmons,” will take listeners behind-the-scenes and focus on a number of topics including special events, experiences, animal conservation and rescues efforts, future rides and attractions.

People may have heard of host Cindy Simmons before.

SeaWorld said the media personality was first heard in Central Florida on local Christian radio station Z88.3. She is a 10-year breast cancer survivor, mother and huge fan of local theme parks. Now she is seeing the world in a whole new way talking with ambassadors at each of SeaWorld’s parks.

In the first episode of the podcast, Cindy speaks with Cindi Miller, the Vice President of Entertainment at SeaWorld.

The two dive into SeaWorld Orlando’s exciting Halloween events including Howl-O-Scream and its daytime family event, Spooktacular. They discuss Miller’s exciting entertainment background with the park and how SeaWorld’s team comes together to produce fun, family events.

SeaWorld said it hopes to release two podcast episodes per month for its fans.

Anyone wanting to listen can subscribe on Apple or Spotify.

