Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island splashing into 2022 with new thrills

Adventure Island, voted one of the country’s top ten waterparks by USA Today is racing into 2022 with two new thrills and year-round operation. Opening just in time for spring break, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix will make a splash at Adventure Island next March.

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced some new additions Thursday coming to its Adventure Island water park next year.

The theme park said just in time for March spring break crowds, guests will be able to experience the all-new Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix.

“The all-new Rapids Racer and new enhancements to another fan-favorite attraction with Wahoo Remix will elevate the Adventure Island guest experience in an unprecedented way in 2022,” Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, said. “With recently announced year-round operations, it’s going to be a momentous year for water park fans, as our guests can now splash in the sun and take on thrills from January to December.”

On Rapids Racer, two riders will race next to other riders down nearly 600 feet of slide. At times, low walls will give guests the chance to see who is winning the race.

SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park opened a similar attraction, Riptide Race, earlier this year.

Rapids Racer at Adventure Island (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Meantime, at Wahoo Remix, guests will slide down the former Wahoo Run in an all-new way.

The updated attraction will be the park’s first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements for a high-energy, family raft ride experience with ultimate party vibes. Officials said enclosed tunnels that were once dark will now glow and groove as riders slide through more than 600 feet of fun.

Wahoo Remix at Adventure Island (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Along with the new attractions set to open, the water park will also have the new Hang Ten Tiki Bar.

The park’s first full-service bar will offer hand-crafted signature cocktails, fan-favorite local brews and a regional and international rum selection.

For a limited time, guests can purchase a 2022 Adventure Island Fun Card and receive park admission to visit through the end of 2021 for free for only $74.99.

