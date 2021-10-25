Renowned artist, conservationist Guy Harvey to visit SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – World-renowned artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey is returning to SeaWorld Orlando.

On Nov. 6 and 7, guests are invited to join Dr. Harvey for meet-and-greets, autographs, and photo opportunities.

Meet-and-greet opportunities will be at SeaWorld Orlando’s Waterfront store and will run select times each day.

Dr. Harvey recently released his fifth, and newest book, “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World.” In his fifth published book, Harvey’s global fishing and diving adventures are presented in strikingly beautiful, visually stunning scenes during his expeditions around the world.

News 6 spoke with Guy Harvey ahead of his visit back in June. During the interview, Dr. Harvey was asked about his conservation work and partnership with SeaWorld.

See the entire interview below.

During the special weekend, Harvey will meet guests during special dining experiences including:

Evening with Guy Harvey Prix Fixe Dinner at Sharks Underwater Grill: Guests can enjoy dinner at Sharks Underwater Grill hosted by Harvey, on Saturday, Nov, 6. The dinner purchase includes a copy of a free Guy Harvey print, a meet & greet before dinner and a presentation by Guy Harvey.

Guy Harvey mural outside of SeaWorld Orlando's Mako roller-coaster (McReynolds)

Click here to learn more about Guy Harvey Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando.

