Theme Parks

Jellyrolls prepares to welcome back guests at Disney’s BoardWalk

Dueling-piano bar closed since March 2020

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Jellyrolls dueling piano bar at Disney's BoardWalk
Jellyrolls dueling piano bar at Disney's BoardWalk (McReynolds)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The music and good times are returning to Jellyrolls at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort.

The dueling-piano bar has been closed since March 2020 when Walt Disney World was forced to close its theme parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular nightspot for those 21 and older features musical maestros that go head-to-head on twin baby grand pianos.

In a post on Facebook, Jellyrolls said the entertainment venue will reopen Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

Those wanting to enter will be required to pay a $15 cover charge.

Just like other areas across Walt Disney World, facial coverings will be required while inside but can be taken off while guests are seated.

