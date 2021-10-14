Orlando sandwich shop looks to open new location near SoDo

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bad As’s Sandwich recently announced the closure of its Winter Park location, but the owner, chef John Collazo, says the closure is not slowing his business’s growth.

“I don’t want the public to think that because we closed (the location on) Fairbanks (Avenue in Winter Park) that we’re suffering and that we’re actually weak as a company,” Collazo said. “We actually keep building up and we’re also expanding more and doing different things with our branding. So, I’d rather focus on that.”

Collazo is already making moves to open another Bad As’s location. He said he’s already signed a lease to open at Holden Hub which bills itself as “a collaborative social gathering space,” according to its website.

“It’s going to be a really good move for us,” Collazo said.

Holden Hub is opening up near the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Holden Avenue in Edgewood.

“We’re expanding to things that will benefit us and are a better fit for our brand,” Collazo said.

In addition to Bad As’s, the space will include The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and SoDo Wine with space remaining for seven other businesses, according to the website.

In addition to expanding the restaurant’s footprint, Collazo said he is planning to get his sauces into retail spaces.

“We’ve been working on that for a couple of months now,” he said.

He added that people should not be worried about Bad As’s original location on Primrose Drive going anywhere.

“That’s not going to happen. I’m going to be at Primrose 20 years,” he said. “Primrose is super strong — busy, busy, busy.”

Collazo added he has not experienced the serious staffing issues some his contemporaries have dealt with through the pandemic.

“We have a little bit. The way I look at it is that people leave and, guess what, we get new people and it’s OK,” he said. “We’re also trying to change the culture. We pay above average, plus tips. We have a really close crew. We have very, very, very good people working with us. So, we’re doing great.”

Collazo said customers can expect a lot more out of Bad As’s in the future.

“Stay tuned for great, exciting things coming up — new sandwiches, new specials, new locations, more merchandise coming,” he said. “Keep coming over and let us nurture you.”

John Collazo appeared on the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

