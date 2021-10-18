Disney shares finisher medals for 2022 Princess Half Marathon Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney has now shared the finisher medals for 2022 Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE.

The race begins Feb. 24 and is one of several runDisney events returning to Walt Disney World.

Each race medal features a different character including Cinderella, Tiana, Mulan and Moana.

This year’s medals also feature an EARidescent look for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

“This year racing is even more incredible for princesses and princes everywhere. Taking place during the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend features events for all skill levels, coveted regal medals and Disney entertainment,” Disney said on its website “Be inspired by some of your favorite Disney heroes to new heights of courage and kindness that propel you triumphantly to the finish line that ends with happily ever after!”

The race weekend will consist of sunrise yoga, 5K, 10K, half marathon and Disney Fairy Tale Challenge (all races).

Many of the races, including virtual options, are now sold out.

Disney Wine and Dine will be the first in-person race to return to Walt Disney World since the pandemic began.

That race begins on Nov. 4.