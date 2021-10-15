Legoland Florida celebrates 10th birthday, announces new attractions

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Happy 10th birthday to Legoland Florida Resort.

The park held a “brick-tastic” party Friday morning that was complete with fanfare, fireworks and big announcements for 2022.

The theme park opened on Oct. 15, 2011, and took over Cypress Gardens, the Florida’s first major theme park.

On Friday, the park opened the all-new attraction the Legoland Story and the Legoland Coffee Company.

When guests step into the Legoland Story, they will be immersed in the unexpected origin story of everyone’s favorite brick.

Legoland Story at Legoland Florida Resort opens Legoland Story at Legoland Florida Resort opens

Guests will learn about the theme park and how other Legoland Parks were built. The attraction will also feature Lego history, photo-worthy displays, including an original ride vehicle from Cypress Gardens’ Triple Hurricane attraction and an interactive Minifigure trading wall.

Original ride vehicle from Cypress Gardens’ Triple Hurricaneattraction (Legoland)

Located in the entryway to the Legoland Story attraction is the all-new Legoland Coffee Company.

LEGOLAND®COFFEE CO. (Legoland)

The new spot is serving up chilled iced coffees and seasonal flavors.

Beginning next year, guests can expect to see some all-new passholder benefits which include new discounts and the new attraction, Pirate River Quest.

See a preview of the new attraction below.

Pirate River Quest Opening 2022 at LEGOLAND Florida Pirate River Quest Opening 2022 at LEGOLAND Florida

“Set sail with a rowdy crew of LEGO pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys. Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt,” Legoland described in a news release.

In addition to the new attraction, Legoland said guests can expect new enhancements to some of its popular events.

PirateFest Weekends, LEGO NINJAGO Days and the AWE-Summer celebration will be coming back.

Brick or Treat, which is currently running at the park, is coming back in 2022 and will be the biggest the park has ever created.

2022 Annual Passes are now on sale for LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

The Awesomer and Awesomest Annual Passes will now include a 20% discount on all food and beverages around the Resort, in addition to its 10% discount on all shopping purchases. The Awesomer Pass and Awesomest Pass will also include exclusive show seating at Legoland Florida Theme Park, discounted photo prints and up to three complimentary guest 1-day, 3-park (which includes entry for the day to Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park) admission tickets when purchased in full at for $229.99 for the Awesomer Pass and $299.99 for Awesomest Pass.

Both Awesomer and Awesomest Pass will also include admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park after it debuts on Feb. 24.

Click here to learn more at Legoland Florida.

