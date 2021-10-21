2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returning with Broadway concert series

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said Thursday that the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will begin on Jan. 14.

The two-month long event will feature culinary creations at various food studios around the park, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and returning this year, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre.

The festival will also have exclusive merchandise and diverse pieces of artwork that people can look at and purchase.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Disney Parks Blog)

The festival is free to attend with a park reservation.

Disney said on its blog that it plans to release more details about the festival as it continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The festival will end on Feb. 21.

