Clear icon
74º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Theme Parks

2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returning with Broadway concert series

Event brings artwork, culinary food studios and musical performances

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, EPCOT, Theme Parks, Travel, International festival of the arts, Art
EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Disney Parks Blog)

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said Thursday that the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will begin on Jan. 14.

The two-month long event will feature culinary creations at various food studios around the park, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and returning this year, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The festival will also have exclusive merchandise and diverse pieces of artwork that people can look at and purchase.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Disney Parks Blog)

The festival is free to attend with a park reservation.

Disney said on its blog that it plans to release more details about the festival as it continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The festival will end on Feb. 21.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email