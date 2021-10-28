Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is about to host another Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend.

On Nov. 6 and 7, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, dance parties, character photo opportunities and a story-time with Big Bird.

SeaWorld officials said children will also get the chance to become everyday heroes and collect special badges for bravery, helping, manners and more throughout the weekend.

Sesame Street Kids' Weekend (SeaWorld Orlando)

The Sesame Street Weekend is free with park admission.

Sesame Street Weekends begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to learn more and for ticket information.

