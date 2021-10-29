Disney releases music from ‘Harmonious’ and ‘Disney Enchantment’

Harmonious and You are the Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly one month since its initial debut, Walt Disney World has released music from two of its new nighttime shows.

According to Disney Music Licensing, the company released an album that features music from EPCOT’s new show, Harmonious, and the song “You are the Magic” from Magic Kingdom’s Disney Enchantment show.

The new shows debuted as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration.

The original song, “You Are the Magic,” is the anchor to Magic Kingdom’s new show.

It was written and performed by multiple GRAMMY winner Philip Lawrence, whose musical career began as a Disney cast member performing in Walt Disney World shows. Joining Lawrence in the song is actor and singer Kayla Alvarez, another former Walt Disney World cast member.

The 20-minute long “Harmonious” at EPCOT features 15 Disney songs reimagined by 240 artists from around the globe, including musicians, composers, arrangers, vocalists from the nations that inspired Disney classics. The show is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney theme park.

The music is available to purchase on Apple and other streaming services.

Click here to learn more about Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.