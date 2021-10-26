Brevard County School Board chair proposes extending mask policy for children ages 5-11

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public School Board Chair Misty Belford’s proposed amendment to the mask policy was up for discussion at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Belford said if they were to vote to allow the current mask policy to expire in three days, on Oct. 29, that would mean no mask requirement for anyone in the district.

She proposed extending the policy for 30 days, with a parent opt-out option for children pre-K through sixth grade, since they are the age group ineligible to be vaccinated right now.

According to the proposed amendment, seventh through 12th graders and adults on campus would not need the opt-out option to not wear a mask.

It’s Belford’s self-proclaimed middle-of-the-road solution.

“I’m hoping that we can all come together on it, but it doesn’t have to be adopted as presented here, so it’s a starting point for us to have discussion and decide where we want to go,” she continued.

The meeting is expected to include significant public comment.