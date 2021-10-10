Debate over mask mandates continue as Orange County, Brevard County school districts face possible penalties

The Orange County and Brevard County school districts are among two districts around the state who could face possible financial penalties over mask mandates.

A pediatric pulmonologist who is on the Orange County Schools Medical Advisory Committee weighed in on the issue.

Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi said the mandates should stay.

“When people tell you that kids are spreaders of COVID, well why don’t you try telling that to a kid whose mother and father got COVID from them and is in the ICU on the ventilator and or dead,” Ajayi said.

Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins spoke at a state board of education meeting last week, saying their current universal mask policy was legal.

“We believed requiring face masks in our schools was the best way to protect students and staff,” Jenkins said.

This also coming as parents have filed an emergency petition against Orange and Brevard school districts over student mask mandates, calling for the districts to follow state laws regarding mask opt-outs and quarantine procedures.

We did reach out today to Orange and Brevard County schools, but have not heard back.

When asked Friday if OCPS plans to comply, they told News 6 at this time, nothing has changed regarding face masks. They also told us their 48-hours begins when they receive a letter from the state.

An email to the state today have also not been returned.