Local News

Volusia County deputies search for 2 girls missing since Halloween

12-year-olds Celestial White and Roxy Lutz last seen leaving Florida United Methodist Children’s Home

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for help in finding two missing 12-year-old girls.

Detectives say the children, Celestial White (left in photo below) and Roxy Lutz (right), left the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, FUMCH employees called authorities after they were unable to find the missing girls.

White was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants. Lutz was last seen wearing a gray jacket and jeans. She was carrying a denim purse.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call 911 or 386-248-1777.

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University.

