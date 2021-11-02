Volusia County deputies search for 2 girls missing since Halloween

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for help in finding two missing 12-year-old girls.

Detectives say the children, Celestial White (left in photo below) and Roxy Lutz (right), left the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, FUMCH employees called authorities after they were unable to find the missing girls.

White was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants. Lutz was last seen wearing a gray jacket and jeans. She was carrying a denim purse.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call 911 or 386-248-1777.