Cloudy icon
78º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Daytona Beach police search for killer after deadly stabbing

A fight between 2 men over a woman led up to the stabbing, police say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: stabbing, crime, Daytona Beach, Volusia County
Community members in Daytona Beach spoke to the police chief on Monday evening to address recent gun violence.
Community members in Daytona Beach spoke to the police chief on Monday evening to address recent gun violence. (WKMG)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police want to find the man responsible for a deadly stabbing Thursday morning.

Investigators said the attack happened in the 200 block of Weaver St. around 10 a.m.

Prior to the stabbing, the victim and his killer were arguing over a woman, police said.

[TRENDING: Photo shows dramatic manatee rescue | Drone video shows sharks near surfers | Costco paying $17/hour]

Officers said the killer ran away and was last seen heading north on Walnut Street toward Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

Police found the victim stabbed several times in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to a release.

Anyone with information on the deadly stabbing is asked to call (386)-671-5257 or email howellcollin@dbpd.us regarding case No. 210020007.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email