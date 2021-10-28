Daytona Beach police search for killer after deadly stabbing

Community members in Daytona Beach spoke to the police chief on Monday evening to address recent gun violence.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police want to find the man responsible for a deadly stabbing Thursday morning.

Investigators said the attack happened in the 200 block of Weaver St. around 10 a.m.

Prior to the stabbing, the victim and his killer were arguing over a woman, police said.

Officers said the killer ran away and was last seen heading north on Walnut Street toward Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

Police found the victim stabbed several times in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to a release.

Anyone with information on the deadly stabbing is asked to call (386)-671-5257 or email howellcollin@dbpd.us regarding case No. 210020007.