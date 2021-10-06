Bodycam video shows shootout between Daytona Beach police, man with a rifle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police released bodycam video Wednesday from a violent standoff with a man who fired several shots at officers, according to investigators.

The video starts with several officers gathered around their cruisers in a neighborhood.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said officers were patrolling Piccadilly Drive early Monday after a weekend fight involving a man, Joseph Calvin Jaynes II, and his roommate. The roommate was arrested Sunday on allegations of firing shots during the fight.

Joseph Jaynes II was taken into custody after a shootout with Daytona Beach police, officials say. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Young said officers noticed that the roommates’ garage door was open early Monday, so they checked the home but no one was there, which is when the video begins.

At about 12:34 a.m., according to the video, a shot can be heard in the distance and the officers run to a home to investigate. Less than a minute later, they arrive in a backyard with their guns drawn but do not find anyone in sight.

Ad

[TRENDING: Video shows confrontation between family of Miya Marcano, prime suspect in her death | Sebastian man confesses to killing fiancée | Become a News 6 Insider]

At 12:35 a.m., a call comes across the radio that an officer spotted someone.

“It looks like it’s that guy from the road, it’s a gray pick-up truck,” the officer on the radio said. “He’s got a flashlight over here.”

As the officer wearing the body-camera makes his way to the other location where the man, Jaynes, was spotted shouting can be heard in the distance.

Ad

“Show me your (expletive) hands,” the officer shouted.

At 12:36 a.m., the officer wearing the body-camera catches sight of the pick-up and Jaynes.

“Let me see your hands! Police department!” the officer wearing the camera shouted. “Drop the rifle! Drop the rifle!”

Multiple officers then opened fire — five according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. The man with the rifle cannot easily be seen in the video, but the gray truck is visible in the distance.

At 12:37 a.m., according to the video, the officers shout for the man to drop his rifle. About a minute later, more gunshots are heard in the video but it is not clear who fired the shots.

A few seconds after that, another round of gunfire. Dirt can be seen flying into the air several feet in front of the officers — about four feet according to one officer — from where a round hit the ground. in the video, the officers scramble for cover and return fire.

Ad

At 12:39 a.m., still more gunfire. Again, it is not clear from the video who fires the shots but one officer comments “He’s shooting again.”

“He’s starting to comply. He’s definitely hit, at least in the leg,” the officer wearing the camera said into his radio.

Less than a minute later, more gunfire.

“Don’t shoot unless you see him,” the officer wearing the camera told the other police with him.

Eventually, police said Jayne ran into some nearby woods. The stand-off dragged on for nearly seven hours, according to investigators.

Young said Jaynes had called 911 while he was in the woods to report his injury, and he was connected to negotiators who spoke with him several times during the hours-long incident.

Jones crawled into a truck near a canal, where he stayed for several hours and fired more shots at officers, police said. He exited the truck around 6 a.m. and was taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

Ad

Investigators said it was not known why Jaynes engaged in a shootout with police.