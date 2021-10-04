Police swarm to shooting scene in Daytona Beach; nearby school closed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A shooting has prompted a large police presence in Daytona Beach, closing a roadway and preventing an elementary school from opening.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. Monday off Piccadilly Drive near Jimmy Ann Drive, south of LPGA Boulevard and west of Derbyshire Road, not far from Westside Elementary School. Jimmy Ann Drive is shut down from Heathrow Drive to 5th Street, and Westside Elementary will not open until the incident is over, police said.

Few details have been released, but Daytona Beach police have asked residents to avoid the area near 6th Street and Laurel Drive.

Video from the scene shows dozens of Daytona Beach police officers and Volusia County sheriff’s deputies, with a helicopter circling overhead. Crime tape has also been used to block off entrances to the Victoria Park neighborhood.

It’s not known what prompted the shooting or if anyone has been injured.

UPDATE: We continue to work this active scene. Please avoid the area of 6th Street and Laurel Drive. Jimmy Ann Drive is shut down between Heathrow Drive and 5th Street. Westside Elementary will not open until this situation has been resolved. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/VQdEzqs4Yi — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) October 4, 2021