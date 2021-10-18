Human remains found off I-4 near Daytona Beach, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains were found Monday morning off Interstate 4 near Daytona Beach, deputies said.
According to a tweet from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report about the discovery of remains near mile marker 127 in the Daytona Beach area.
Detectives are working to identify the remains.
No others details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
The discovery marks the second time in three days that remains were found off I-4.
Skeletal remains were found Saturday night near I-4 and State Road 528 in Orange County.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies a man pulled off the road to make a pit stop when he found the remains.
This morning, deputies responded to a report of human remains found off I-4 in the area of the 127 mile marker (Daytona Beach area). We're working on identification. Updates will be provided as they're available in the future.— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 18, 2021