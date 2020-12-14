Human remains found near International Speedway Boulevard in DeLand, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police say they need the public’s help identifying a man who was found dead near International Speedway Boulevard Saturday evening.

The human remains were found around 5:30 p.m. in a wooded area near State Road 15A and International Speedway Boulevard, records show.

[TRENDING: First doses of vaccine sent across US | OK if drivers can’t see out rear window? | Pilot killed in Fla. gyroscope crash]

Authorities have not provided information on the man’s cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Bota at 386-626-7422.