Bicyclist killed in DeLand crash on Spring Garden Avenue

DeLAND, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed Saturday night after being hit by two cars near South Garden Avenue in DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, at the time of the crash around 10:10 p.m. a car was going north on Spring Garden Avenue in the outside lane approaching Euclid Avenue and a second car was also going north on Spring Garden Avenue on the inside lane.

The cyclist exited a private driveway at 1100 West Euclid Avenue and was attempting to cross the road on Spring Garden Avenue and as he entered the outside lane he was hit by the first car, according to the report. The impact propelled the biker into the inside lane where he was hit by the undercarriage of a second vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene but has not been identified yet.

The crash remains under investigation.