Leesburg man fatally shoots neighbor after argument, deputies say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was found dead on his front porch Friday night after Lake County deputies say he was shot and killed by a neighbor.

Deputies have arrested Scott Curtiss Rudolph, who is also 61, for the death of his neighbor, Jerry Michael Stewart.

Deputies responded to the Holiday RV Village on County Road 33 in Leesburg around 9 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man “being shot in his home.” When deputies arrived they found Stewart in the front porch area of his mobile home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, deputies found Rudolph on his front porch with a handgun near his feet and another firearm close by. Deputies said Rudolph appeared drunk and eventually confessed to shooting Stewart.

The victim’s wife told deputies they had just moved to the park about three weeks ago. In the last week, the two men had an argument and Stewart later went to apologize, his wife said.

Deputies did not know what the original argument was about.

Rudolph is charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Lake County Jail without bail.