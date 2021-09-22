Sumter County deputies need help identifying human remains found in abandoned home

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a set of human remains that were found in an abandoned home last year.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found in a home in Bushnell on Nov. 28, 2020.

After the remains were located, deputies launched an investigation and found no reason to believe the man died under suspicious circumstances, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies described the man as white European with a crooked nose, 50 years of age or older and 5 feet 6 inches to just over 6 feet tall.

At the time the remains were found, the man had already suffered significant tooth loss, significant osteoarthritis and spinal degeneration, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man was wearing Lee Brand jeans and new gray, velcro-type sneakers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were sent out for DNA analysis and a facial reconstruction through the University of South Florida’s Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science.

“At this time, investigative efforts have been exhausted and we are seeking the public’s assistance identifying this gentleman,” deputies said. “We are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this gentleman to please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).”